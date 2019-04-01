WATERLOO – EatStreet, a national online food ordering app that serves more than 250 U.S. cities, is launching in Waterloo and Cedar Falls this week, providing delivery for more than 30 restaurants.
Diners in the Cedar Valley can place delivery orders on EatStreet for their local and national favorites, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Blue Barn BBQ, The Brass Tap, The Horny Toad American Bar and Grill, Rudy’s Tacos, and Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant.
The launch is part of EatStreet’s commitment to Iowa, which kicked off several weeks ago in Dubuque.
As part of the launch, new EatStreet customers can get free delivery. Customers can identify restaurants that offer free delivery by looking for a green car icon next to the restaurants on EatStreet’s app and website. Additionally, delivery fees will be waived for all additional orders over the 30 days that follow a new diner’s first order.
“We’re on a mission to provide the best delivery experience, and we’re looking forward to serving Waterloo and Cedar Falls,” said Matt Howard, CEO and co-founder of EatStreet. “From our in-app order tracker to customer support, we’re striving to bring a level of service that exceeds standards.”
Additionally, this expansion is expected to create 50 new delivery driver jobs in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area. Unlike other food delivery services that use contract drivers, EatStreet drivers are hired as employees so they can access company benefits. Anyone interested in delivery driver positions with EatStreet can apply online.
“EatStreet owns the delivery experience from start to finish, which benefits both restaurants and customers because it enables us to maintain food quality and respond quickly to feedback,” Howard said. “We’re committed to bringing exceptional restaurant selection and fast, stress-free delivery to restaurants and diners in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.”
