Eastern Iowa couple create unique items to support ranch

High demand for birdhouses compelled Harting to explore other creations, including houses for butterflies and bats.

The bat houses are meant to lure bats away from attics and other places they are unwanted.

H&H Ranch sells its products in-person at the ranch, as well as through its website. Items can be found at Millwork Night Market and Dubuque Farmers Market.

Taryn Kafer is an on-site manager at Dubuque Farmers Market, where H&H Ranch has been selling its wares since 2016.

Kafer said Hagar and Harting are well known for their conversational nature and are always willing to pass along information about their property and products. These outgoing qualities endear H&H Ranch to farmers market vendors and visitors alike.

“When they start talking about their products, I think it really brings people in,” Kafer said. “They want to educate anyone who comes to the farmers market about what their farm does. They could talk to you for days about it.”

Kafer is also impressed by the way H&H creates its products. Items are created using products from the land of Hagar and Harting, making sure that nothing goes to waste.