Dunkerton library receives Grow Communities donation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON -- Local farmer Alice Sienknecht recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Dunkerton Public Library. These funds will be used to purchase new computers for the library.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.

For more information, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0