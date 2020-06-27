Dubuque tattoo artist joins effort to 'erase hate'

But Howell believes he must own his past first, else be labeled a hypocrite.

So, in a social media post, he told the world: “I was a Nazi skinhead.”

Howell grew up in “The Flats,” a neighborhood on Dubuque’s north side identified as having the highest concentration of poverty in the city.

His parents divorced when he was in sixth grade. In his father’s custody, Howell moved multiple times — first within Dubuque, then to Maquoketa, Iowa, Richland Center, Wis., and, finally, Moline, Ill., where he graduated high school.

Howell described himself as an angry kid, lashing out at people when confronted.

“It was hard for me to keep friends,” he said. “It was hard for me to feel like a part of anything.”

Howell returned to Dubuque in 1994, picking up a job at the former Dubuque Packing Co. Some of his co-workers were skinheads.

Off the clock, they gathered for drinks, partied and rocked at white power concerts and rallies. All the while, Howell digested their beliefs.