Dubuque business sees growth in stone products over 21 years

Sales manager Kurt Behning joined Mountaintop Stoneworks about six years ago. During that time, he has seen the diverse range of clientele to which the company’s products appeal.

Mountaintop Stoneworks serves both commercial and residential clients. The latter range from retirees to young, first-time homeowners. Either way, the emphasis on communication is the same.

“We try to help educate all those people along the way,” Behning said. “We try to personally get to know each and every customer. We think we do a really good job of that.”

Behning said customers have a wide variety of stone from which to choose.

A significant portion of the product comes from South America, with Brazil serving as the most common point of origin. However, Mountaintop Stoneworks draws from just about everywhere in the world to find the right products.

The selection continues to evolve.

Behning said sintered stone represents the latest hot item in the industry. The organic, man-made product was used to form the mountain landscape on the business’ facade and is becoming increasingly popular in homes across the country.

“The materials are ever-changing,” Behning said.

