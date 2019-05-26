CEDAR FALLS — A new Main Street business hopes to provide its customers an experience while they shop.
Driftless Style will offer home decor with a story, and Kelsie Kunkle, 31, the owner along with her husband, Tyler, hopes to open its doors for a soft launch this summer the Thursday of Sturgis Falls and hold its grand opening in the fall.
“Driftless Styles has been a dream in the works for about two and a half years or so,” said Kunkle. “Everything is going to be hand-made.”
Kunkle choose the name because Cedar Falls technically falls right on the border of the Driftless region created by a lack of ancient glaciers and an abundance of hills and bluffs.
“My husband and I recently bought and remodeled a cabin up in Ferryville, Wis., at the heart of the Driftless region,” Kunkle said. “We came to know and love the type of landscape that is typical and defining of the Driftless area.”
Her experience and love of the Driftless region stayed with her and her family and pushed her to pursue her dream business.
“We would love for the place to be so intentionally curated on the inside where people can see artisan-made products are not only beautiful but they’re actually functional,” Kunkle said. “Its a sustainable way to design a place.”
Kunkle didn’t start out as a businesswoman; she was a labor delivery nurse in the Cedar Valley.
Later she switched career paths after her second child and started working with a company which sells fair-trade accessories.
She “fell in love with the artisan craft sector,” she said. “That really expanded my passion and knowledge of the fair-trade world and how that can work in business.”
Driftless Style will offer artisan goods from around the world from places like Morocco and Argentina.
“I really just saw this need for something locally I love,” Kunkle said. “I’ve been in Cedar Falls since I was six years old and so I just love this community. My husband and I are invested here.”
Kunkle has noticed Cedar Falls consumers gravitating toward the concept of being socially conscience consumers.
“I don’t think that’s a trend right now. I really see that as a lifestyle switch for a lot of people,” Kunkle said. “I just saw there was a need for that purpose-driven purchase in the Cedar Valley.”
Kunkle says socially conscience consumers are interested in where their purchases are coming from.
“We work closely with our artisan business partners across the globe and in America and also locally,” Kunkle said.
“It’s really to make sure every product in our store is ethically sourced and represents a story of empowerment,” Kunkle said. “The purchases directly translate into dignified work for others so we can know and pass on these stories of the piece that we’re putting into our homes.”
The store itself boasts a modern and Bohemian design.
“It’ll have more of an art-gallery feel,” Kunkle said. “We want people to see that these pieces are one of a kind. No two pieces are going to be the exact same.”
She wants to celebrate handmade products in the store.
The road to opening the store wasn’t easy for Kunkle.
“I have a large order in transit from Morocco right now,” she said. Another order in Argentina is stuck in customs.
“It’s been a journey to learn importing exporting customs,” Kunkle said.
Kunkle has traveled around the world to find sources for her store.
She and her husband are high school sweethearts and graduated from Cedar Falls High School and were married while her husband was in college and she was working at Allen Hospital as a nurse. They’ve been married for 11 years.
“Our dreams really complement each other. This is a dream also for our family,” Kunkle said.
She’s building a loft in the back for her two girls who are 6 and 8 years old. “It’s going to be very much a family-owned business.”
Driftless Style will have limited hours on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer. After the grand opening this fall, Kunkle plans to expand the hours.
On Friday evenings, Kunkle will open the space for people to host fundraising parties for various causes.
They’ll also giveb ack 5% of their product cost to nonprofit organizations chosen by the customer.
“Cedar Falls is so great about supporting local businesses,” Kunkle said.
