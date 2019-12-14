CEDAR FALLS – Embroidered woolen llamas and other handmade critters, ornaments painted with elegant flowers and round gourd ornaments carved with beautiful birds adorn the Christmas tree’s branches, and a colorful, elaborate appliquéd and embroidered tree skirt wraps around the base.
Shoppers have fallen in love with the charming, handcrafted holiday decorations, as well as every-season home goods, decorative objects and gift items at Driftless Style, 106 S. Main St.
“Driftless Style offers my curated collection of handcrafted home goods with a positive social impact,” said Kelsie Kunkle, 31, who owns the store with her husband, Tyler. “People have been inspired by the items and know that their purchases are making a difference in the lives of artisans.”
The store opened on the Cedar Falls Parkade in July. Hours are 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“I wanted to create a destination for shopping. People can purchase fine quality, beautifully handcrafted pieces that are ethically made, and their purchase directly impacts the lives of artisans who make them. I’ve formed relationships with artisans and artisan groups both in the U.S. and abroad that use fair-trade practices that interrupt the cycle of poverty for artisans and their families,” Kunkle said.
A seasoned traveler, Kunkle has traveled to more than 20 countries on five continents. Her passion for good design and handmade goods grew organically as she explored outdoor bazaars, small shops, workshops and artisan enclaves across the globe.
Presently Kunkle is working with about a dozen artisans in Morocco, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Rwanda and Mexico, as well as the U.S. This ensures high quality, she said, as well allowing her to have direct input on product design and development.
“It’s also important that artisans are paid fairly. We partner with groups who use fair business practices and who abide by fair trade guidelines,” she explained.
Driftless Style as décor can be described as simple but with an air of sophistication, mingled with modern Boho influences, clean lines, neutral colors, traditional artisan techniques and a flair for effortlessly blending cultures to create a sense of diversity.
The eclectic selection of goods includes handmade rugs which hang on walls and layered underfoot in one area. Antique doors discovered in a Marrakesh flea market lean against a wall. Wood mirrors, furniture pieces such as chests and cabinets, leather ottomans, terra cotta pots, baskets, market bags and totes, decorative pillows, decorative objects, bed covers, stoneware, functional art, kitchen accessories and sustainable candles are attractively displayed.
Kunkle loves sharing stories about both her journeys and the artisans. “I think it makes people feel more connected to the artisans and their cultures, and people like to know about the things they’re buying. I think it empowers the artisans, too,” she said.
Driftless Style also contributes locally. When shoppers make purchases, they can choose an organization to receive a portion of the proceeds, such as American Red Cross, One Tree Planted and Cedar Valley Angels.
Kunkle imports the shipments herself without a go-between. It’s been an educational process, she said, and challenging. “There are so many variables. It’s hard to predict shipment rates, routes for importing to the Midwest because we have no major ports of entry, shipments getting stuck in customs, language barriers.
“I’m also dealing with vulnerable countries, but so far, the shipments have always shown up,” she said. She sets prices by balancing fair artisan wages with fair customer prices. Sometimes artisan groups set the prices, or they’re negotiated. I’ve been pleased that prices on our goods have not been an obstacle for shoppers.”
Kunkle, who grew up in Cedar Falls, is thrilled with her Parkade location. “There’s built-in foot traffic, and I’ve always loved downtown Cedar Falls. There are lots of women business owners who have been very supportive. It’s also great to take an older building and revitalize it.”
The website is driftlessstyle.com, or call (319) 260-2156.
