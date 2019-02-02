CEDAR FALLS — Feeling a little cabin fever? Head over to Dr. PowerSports, where the prescription is fun.
Dr. PowerSports opens this week, featuring a massive showroom of power sports equipment. It’s a “destination dealership,” said owner Chad Deutsch, with interactive displays and multiple lines of outdoor toys — motorcycles, watercraft, snowmobiles, off-road vehicles, motocross vehicles and all of the accoutrements of each.
“This is the most fun business I’ve ever owned,” said Deutsch.
Dr. PowerSports has been a long time coming. Deutsch, a local developer and former Evansdale mayor, bought into what was Leer’s Cycle Center in January 2013 and became outright owner in April 2015. Leer’s sat at the corner of Fletcher Avenue and U.S. Highway 218. That space, at just 6,000 square feet, was too small to accommodate Deutsch’s vision.
“We were landlocked,” he said. “We couldn’t have events, do rider education, customer appreciation events.”
A new name and a new, larger location will allow Deutsch to do all of those things and more.
“Out here we’ll be able to let people test ride even off-road vehicles,” he said. “Snowmobile trails are close.”
The 30,000-square-foot business features a service department and detailing operation, as well as a 20,000-square-foot showroom featuring brands like Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Can-Am, Sea Doo, Ski Doo and more.
“It’s rare to have this large of a facility and this many brands,” Deutsch said.
Dr. PowerSports’ prominent location, the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 20 and Iowa Highway 58, is marked by a 10- by 23-foot LED sign with video capabilities.
“The car counts out here are amazing. We are right in the middle of where we need to be,” Deutsch said.
The address, 3600 Fast Lane, speaks for itself. It’s part of a 17-acre industrial park being developed by Deutch’s firm, A.C. Investments.
Despite the business not being officially open, customers have already stopped in. On Tuesday, a couple wandered in to check out the selection of snowmobiles. Some are already buying.
“We just sold two Jet Skis last week,” said General Manager Jarrod Sheetz. “There’s a lot of excitement out here.”
Built on three acres, Dr. PowerSports also houses a community room with full kitchen where motorcycle and snowmobile clubs can meet.
Deutsch will increase staffing — sales, service and parts — from 12 at the previous location to 16-18, he said.
