Downtown Cedar Falls seeks input

CEDAR FALLS — Community Main Street, in conjunction with Main Street Iowa, wants the public’s help to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the Cedar Falls Downtown District.

As the community enters and progresses through the reopening and recovering phases, downtown officials are asking for help in filling out a survey that takes about three minutes or less to complete.

Questions pertain to what services made available during the pandemic would you like continued when it ends.

They said responses will be valuable in their efforts to welcome you patrons to a clean, safe and comfortable setting; and to strategize and prioritize actions as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information is all collected anonymously.

Find the link at www.communitymainstreet.org as well as our Facebook page @CFdowntown

Cedar Falls Community Main Street, Inc. is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization established to foster economic vitality, and to preserve and promote the historic image and character of the downtown, while improving the quality of life in Cedar Falls.

