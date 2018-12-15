WATERLOO -- A new Cedar Falls business is offering a familiar creamy, gooey cookie dough you can enjoy in a cone.
Just Dough can give you all the delight of ice cream without the dreaded ice cream headache.
Just Dough had a soft opening Thursday and officially opened its doors Saturday.
After a trial period at Scratch Cupcakes locations, Natalie Brown, local entrepreneur, moved the business into its own location at 6607 University Ave. next to Slumberland Furniture (old Hy-Vee buiding near College Square Mall). Brown and her team knew they were going to open a storefront right away.
“We’ve never really done a soft open before, so we didn’t know what to expect,” Brown said.
She and her team put out word about the soft opening on Facebook for their family and friends.
“My team has such a huge network of friends that we’ve pulled in a whole bunch of people which has been awesome,” Brown said.
The edible cookie dough is different than regular bake-able cookie dough.
“We don’t put any eggs in it, and we use heat-treated flour,” Brown said. “You can put it in the oven, but it just turns into nothing.”
The University Avenue location has 18 flavors offered a day; several are gluten free and vegan.
“We’re trying to come up with flavors that people might not get at home,” Brown said.
The dough is similar in texture and aesthetic to ice cream, without the cold. So much so Brown is looking at putting it out in trucks, like she’s done with cupcakes.
“When we started Scratch Curbside we got a feel for what the food truck vibe would be like,” she said. “It’s a little more complicated just because of the temperature control.”
Brown has been thinking outside the box with a lot of ideas.
In 2010 Brown opened her first Scratch Cupcake location, which has spread around Iowa to West Des Moines, Coralville and a food truck.
She really wants to think outside the box with Just Dough.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here, we’re just doing it in a scaled way,” Brown said.
As a kid Brown would make cookie dough at home and would eat it out of the bowl, so she wants something more unique than that.
“At home you’re not going to make four kinds of dough for four different people,” she said.
There is a coffee shop vibe when customers come in, which is on purpose.
“We’re working closely with Sidecar Coffee, they’ve set up our espresso bar,” Brown said. “We’re using all of their beans and they developed a Just Dough blend for us that is uniquely ours.”
Brown’s baristas have come up with some seasonal drinks to serve.
“Right now there’s white chocolate lavender that is just going crazy,” she said. “We’re new in the world of coffee, but we have the passion to make it great.”
This is Brown’s hometown and she enjoys the support she’s gotten from it.
“People here tend to have a lot of grace for me because I grew up here,” she said.
Brown isn’t just passing through and leaving, she’s continued to create in the Cedar Valley.
Her team is made up of folks from neighboring communities helping to give life to ideas like Just Dough.
"We've worked really hard to create a unique space," Brown said. "It takes village. I have a fantastic team. They are more instrumental than I am it because they're fantastic."
