WAVERLY — Doerfer Companies President David Takes announced Thursday that Doerfer has acquired the operating business and assets of Votaw Precision Technologies of Sante Fe Springs, Calif., effective immediately.
Doerfer’s acquisition of Votaw expands the company’s manufacturing technology group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Doerfer is a Waverly-based designer, manufacturer and integrator of factory automation systems and related equipment.
Votaw’s team operates out of a single 240,000-square-foot industrial facility. They join Doerfer’s four other North American design centers and factories in Iowa, Illinois, Texas and Mexico.
Votaw’s core business centers around design and manufacture of complex mission critical aerospace and flight hardware, inclusive of large scale machined parts, assemblies and tools used by an extensive base of U.S. manufacturers of rockets, jets and various airframes.
The acquisition of Votaw by Doerfer underscores the company’s focus on building out its business to conduct proprietary processes involved in the design and manufacture of highly complex technical parts, assemblies and tools for select customers in the aerospace, energy and large-scale industrial products and material handling markets.
Doerfer will continue to use the Votaw trade name as it pursues sales growth related to Votaw’s work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.