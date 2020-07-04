Doctors, nurses not only hospital staffers confronting virus

Before she leaves work, the 42-year-old lathers her hands and arms up past her elbows. Jimenez sprays her shoes with Lysol and then proceeds home — straight to the shower.

On the one or two days per week when she wheels trays to patients’ rooms, she makes sure to change out of her clothes in her garage.

“My kids know what time I get home, so they know not to get near me,” Jimenez said, with a chuckle.

During the first weeks of the pandemic, very few people would have been able to see the maintenance crews rearranging furniture, adjusting airflow systems and installing Plexiglass barriers at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

In preparation for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients, facilities nationwide emptied their beds by canceling elective surgeries and implemented a host of infection-control measures recommended by state and federal health authorities.

“It was just go, go, go, nonstop,” said Mark Burke, Finley’s facilities manager. “One of the biggest things that we had to do in the beginning was lock the hospital down and provide only certain entrances in, so that people could be screened.”