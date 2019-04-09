ALLISON — Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three incumbent directors at their 82nd annual meeting on Saturday.
Re-elected were Gary Poppe, Ionia; Steve Boevers, Readlyn; and Allyn Harms, Clarksville.
A crowd of approximately 275 people with 175 voting members attended the meeting.
Two proposed amendments passed by the supermajority needed: 1) modifying the voting procedures to allow for voting by mail and potentially by electronic means in the future and 2) specific director qualifications.
At the close of the business meeting, $700 in cash was given away. Grand prize winner of $100 was Clifford Schilling of Ionia. Beverly Converse of Sumner won a TV, Dean Lane of Greene won a wi-fi weather station and Dennis Klocke of Plainfield won an LED security light. Co-op members Ardith Buss and Kelli Wangsness, both of Allison, won Kill-O-Watt meters.
Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, Ionia, vice president; Leland Boyd, Charles City, treasurer; Tim Schrage, Allison, secretary; and Gerald Schmitt, Rockford, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,700 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.