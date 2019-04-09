{{featured_button_text}}

ALLISON — Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three incumbent directors at their 82nd annual meeting on Saturday.

Re-elected were Gary Poppe, Ionia; Steve Boevers, Readlyn; and Allyn Harms, Clarksville.

A crowd of approximately 275 people with 175 voting members attended the meeting.

Two proposed amendments passed by the supermajority needed: 1) modifying the voting procedures to allow for voting by mail and potentially by electronic means in the future and 2) specific director qualifications.

At the close of the business meeting, $700 in cash was given away. Grand prize winner of $100 was Clifford Schilling of Ionia. Beverly Converse of Sumner won a TV, Dean Lane of Greene won a wi-fi weather station and Dennis Klocke of Plainfield won an LED security light. Co-op members Ardith Buss and Kelli Wangsness, both of Allison, won Kill-O-Watt meters.

Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, Ionia, vice president; Leland Boyd, Charles City, treasurer; Tim Schrage, Allison, secretary; and Gerald Schmitt, Rockford, assistant secretary-treasurer.

Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,700 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.

