Diane and Mike Robert join eXp Realty

WATERLOO -- Mike and Diane Robert announced that they have joined eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America.

Their primary focus is serving clients in buying and selling homes in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. They have a combined 35 years of experience in the real estate industry, and are both licensed brokers in the state of Iowa.

Mike was most recently a co-owner/broker with Garris Robert Realtors for more than 20 years. He is actively doing business now as Mike Robert Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty.

“This ever-changing fast-paced environment we live in means it is crucial to be on the forefront of technology. And now it is more vital than ever before to have the ability to conduct real estate transactions virtually. The days of brick and mortar real estate offices are quickly leaving the landscape across the country," Mike Robert said.

"When I started in real estate 30 years ago, brokers had to have an office for walk-in business and a general office phone number for calls, as no cell phones, emails or websites existed yet. Having a physical presence for our clients was so important then, so they had a place to meet the agents and conduct their private business.