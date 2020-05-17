Despite few workers Johnson County effort still growing food

“What we do on our end is identify the different needs of the different agencies and the way they’re serving their programs,” Kundert said. “Every year, we do an evaluation of the program to identify ways we can better serve.”

That might mean an after-school program might get cherry tomatoes for children to snack on and food pantries to get staples like potatoes and onions. Last year and this year, Grow: Johnson County is growing about a quarter acre of watermelon in response to feedback.

So far this month, Grow: Johnson County has been working on getting 800 pounds of seed potatoes, 13,000 onion plants and 5,000 cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower plants in the ground. In the past, Grow: Johnson County got help from about 200 volunteers — groups of 15 to 30 people each from businesses, University of Iowa athletic teams and other agencies — to do that work, as well as weed fields and harvest crops.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, Kundert said having volunteers there this season didn’t make sense.

So now it’s down to Kundert, production manager Jason Grimm, packshed and distribution manager Michi Lopez and two seasonal workers hired through the program’s farmer apprenticeship program.