DES MOINES — Deere & Co. has agreed to pay $1 million for violating air quality standards over a 12- to- 13-year period at its diesel-engine testing center in Cedar Falls. Deere officials say the matter arose from past errors in air permitting and have taken corrective action.
As part of a consent decree entered Thursday, The Iowa Attorney General's Office said Deere has agreed to conduct annual environmental audits by a third party for at least three years and until they receive two consecutive audit reports with no or minimal violations.
In a petition, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources alleged that Deere had failed to comply with emissions limits in 80 construction permits at its Product Engineering Center (PEC); had operated without proper air quality permits in some cases; had provided inaccurate information to the DNR from 2005 to 2016 on compliance reports; and had violated emissions limits on carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from 2005 until 2018.
Deere agreed not to contest the allegations as part of the settlement with the state.
Ken Golden, spokesman for Deere & Co., said between 2000 and 2005, the PEC worked with the Iowa DNR to develop air permits for emissions from PEC's engine test cells. The permits were issued in 2005. "Until late 2016, PEC believed it was operating in compliance."
He said once Deere became aware of the issue, the company investigated, implemented corrective actions and proactively worked with the Iowa DNR toward the issuance of new permits.
"Developing air permits for a research and development facility such as PEC is very complicated, given the variability in testing conducted at PEC. The information used in permitted in 2005 was found to not be correct. the in-depth review undertaken in 2016 as part of a new air permitting effort at PEC discovered the errors," Golden said.
He said while Deere annually reviewed the compliance status of PEC, the permitting errors were not apparent and only were discovered during the in-depth review undertaken as part of air permitting efforts for a new project.
He said to correct the permits, Iowa air rules require Deere to agree to an Administrative Consent Order with the Iowa DNR. "Deere is responding to the issue with employee training, review of procedures at PEC and other facilities, implementation of an updated environmental management system, and other actions to reflect the lessons learned from the PEC situation," Golden said."Environmental compliance is a core element of Deere's corporate culture, and Deere continuously evaluates opportunities to strengthen compliance programs."
The PEC, located at the corner of Deere Road and Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls, is Deere's engine research and development hub, where engine designs are evaluated to ensure they meet government emission standards and customer requirements for productivity and quality, Golden said.
