MOLINE — John Deere is in the process of making another foreign acquisition.
Deere & Co. announced Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire Unimil, a privately-held Brazilian company in the aftermarket service parts business for sugarcane harvesters.
Unimil, located in Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, was founded in 1999 and has become a well-recognized provider of sugarcane harvester parts. The company has approximately 430 employees. Brazil is the No. 1 supplier of sugarcane in the world, producing approximately one-third of the world’s annual production and nearly twice as much as any other country.
“The decision to acquire this company in the aftermarket parts business emphasizes our commitment to customers,” said Cory Reed, president of Deere’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division in the Americas said in the company’s release. “Unimil has earned the confidence of customers in the sugarcane parts business by providing excellent service and product.”
You have free articles remaining.
Deere did not disclose the cost of the acquisition.
Reed said the addition of Unimil further illustrates John Deere’s commitment to the sugarcane business in Brazil and a commitment to making investments that help customers reduce their sugarcane production costs. Deere recently introduced a new sugarcane harvester that's designed to significantly reduce production costs.
Deere’s last acquisition was also of a foreign company when it acquired PLA, a privately-held manufacturer of sprayers, planters and specialty products in Argentina in July of 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.