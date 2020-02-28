Deere lays off 42 in Waterloo after over 100 laid off in Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Another round of layoffs at one of the largest manufacturing employers in the Cedar Valley is coming in May.
Deere and Co. announced Friday that 42 employees would be laid off indefinitely on May 4 in Waterloo, according to multiple media reports. The layoffs will be at John Deere Waterloo Works.
Company officials were not available for comment Friday.
The news follows the announcement made earlier this month that 105 workers will be laid off in April at the company's Dubuque location.
Another 12 layoffs from the Moline, Ill., location were announced in January, and 57 layoffs from Deere Davenport Works were announced Jan. 6. More than 170 people were laid off last year from the company's Davenport location.
You have free articles remaining.
"Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory," former Deere spokesperson Ken Golden said when the Dubuque layoffs were announced.
This move comes as little movement has occurred in the agriculture community following two trade deals in recent weeks. The U.S. signed off on a new United States, Mexico and Canada agreement, commonly referred to as USMCA, as well as a first-phase trade deal with China, something U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer mentioned in a statement regarding Friday's layoffs.
"My heart goes out to all Iowans across the district who are losing good-paying jobs at John Deere because of the ongoing trade war and uncertainty with China this administration started over two years ago," Finkenauer said in a statement Friday. "I am heartbroken for our neighbors in Waterloo, Dubuque and Davenport who have lost good-paying jobs at John Deere that our hard-working families rely on, and our office is ready to support those families in any way we can."
Deere has temporarily closed its Chinese operations amid the coronavirus outbreak and continues to monitor the situation for when those facilities could be reopened. Deere employees in China are able to work remotely, and the Moline-based company’s employees are restricted from traveling to and from China until a later time.
Nonetheless, Deere & Co. had a stronger first quarter than expected, according to its earnings report released last week, which showed net income of $517 million for the first quarter ending Feb. 2, or $1.63 per share, compared with net income of $498 million, or $1.54 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 27, 2019.