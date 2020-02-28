Deere lays off 42 in Waterloo after over 100 laid off in Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Another round of layoffs at one of the largest manufacturing employers in the Cedar Valley is coming in May.

Deere and Co. announced Friday that 42 employees would be laid off indefinitely on May 4 in Waterloo, according to multiple media reports. The layoffs will be at John Deere Waterloo Works.

Company officials were not available for comment Friday.

The news follows the announcement made earlier this month that 105 workers will be laid off in April at the company's Dubuque location.

Another 12 layoffs from the Moline, Ill., location were announced in January, and 57 layoffs from Deere Davenport Works were announced Jan. 6. More than 170 people were laid off last year from the company's Davenport location.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory," former Deere spokesperson Ken Golden said when the Dubuque layoffs were announced.