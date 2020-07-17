Deere & Co. to lay off workers in Waterloo, Davenport

WATERLOO -- Deere & Co. is laying off more Iowa workers in Waterloo and Davenport.
According to Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, filings, Deere informed workers at John Deere Davenport Works and John Deere Waterloo Works of additional layoffs on June 29.
Those layoffs affect 35 workers in Waterloo, effective Aug. 3, and 82 workers in Davenport, effective Aug. 2. The Waterloo facility is an agriculture equipment manufacturing facility while Davenport workers manufacture construction and forestry equipment.
This is just the latest in a string of layoffs by Moline-based Deere in the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ripple effects in the economy, compounded financial hits from a trade war between the U.S. and China that has affected both Deere, directly as a company, and its customer base.
For its Iowa-based facilities, WARN data shows that Davenport Works has lost 252 jobs in the last year; 264 jobs at Dubuque Works; and 77 in Waterloo.
Deere had paused operations at Davenport Works and John Deere Dubuque Works, both construction and forestry manufacturing sites, from May 11 to May 26. That two-week suspension was due to supply chain disruptions and “weakened demand of construction and forestry equipment amidst the COVID-19 global health crisis,” Deere said in a statement back in May 2020.
Those moves at facilities comes as Deere has rolled out its second salaried employee buyout program, which was announced just days before the layoff notice for Davenport and Waterloo production workers, after completing one in January, while also having to weather the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. In a financial earnings call in late May 2020, Deere revealed it is projected $1 billion less in income for its current fiscal year.
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-1
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-3
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-4
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-2
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-5
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-22
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-19
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-6
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-11
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-17
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-25
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-30
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-29
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-26
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-27
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-28
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-23
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-21
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-20
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-18
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-24
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-15
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-13
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-16
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-10
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-14
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-12
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.