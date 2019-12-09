MOLINE, Ill. --- More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works.
According to a notification filed with the State of Iowa, Deere & Co. is laying off 57 workers from the facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The notice was filed Dec. 2.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires employers to file advance notice of layoffs.
This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. That layoff announcement came in early October.
You have free articles remaining.
This new round of layoffs comes at a time when Deere is operating a voluntary employee buyout program.
According to Mark Grywacheski, investor adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, buyouts and layoffs allow Deere to control costs at a time when the ongoing trade war between the United States and China is affecting manufacturers.
Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, said Monday afternoon that 57 employees were notified Dec. 2 that they would be placed on indefinite layoff effective Jan. 6, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.