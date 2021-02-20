Deere & Co. reports first quarter net profit of $1.224 billion

The small agriculture and turf segment is responsible for defining, developing, and delivering market-driven products to support mid-size and small growers and producers globally as well as turf customers. The operations are principally organized to support production systems for dairy and livestock, high-value crops, and turf and utility operators. Primary products include certain mid-size and small tractors, as well as hay and forage equipment, riding and commercial lawn equipment, golf course equipment and utility vehicles.

There were no reporting changes for the construction and forestry and financial services segments. As a result, the company has four reportable segments.

Net income for Deere & Co. for fiscal year 2021 is forecast to be in the range of $4.6 billion to $5 billion.

“We are proud of our success executing the strategy and creating a more focused organization that can operate with greater speed and agility,” May said. “As our recent performance shows, these steps are leading to improved efficiencies and helping the company target its resources and investments on areas that have the greatest impact.

“At the same time, even as we ramp up factory production and intensify our efforts to serve customers, we are mindful of the continuing challenges associated with the global pandemic,” May added. “We remain committed, above all else, to safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees.”

