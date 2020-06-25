Deere & Co offers buyouts to US salaried employees

Employees can take buyouts July 1 to July 31.

The salaried employee buyouts, coupled with layoffs of factory workers at facilities in Iowa in the last year, are happening as Deere has been hit by both sides of international trade wars as the company, and its customers, have felt the crunch from trade wars in 2018 and 2019.

While there was hope of relief when new trade deals were signed in late 2019 and early 2020, the coronavirus has mostly wiped that out. Deere & Co. disclosed that its earnings were likely off by $1 billion, largely from COVID-19 and its ripple effects.

The buyouts, coupled with the Smart Industrial Redesign, allow Deere “to continue investing in the talent and research and development programs that are going to allow us to respond to our customer needs, now and in the future,” Hartmann said.

This is just the latest action by Deere since John May took over as company CEO last fall, and more recently as chairman, while Deere continues to make investments and focus on precision ag, or the use of technology to allow operators to more precisely operate in their field.

Those moves, combined with Deere's purchase of Blue River Technologies in 2019, are steps the Moline-based manufacturer is taking to become the Apple of the ag industry.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 5 Angry 2