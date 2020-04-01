Deere & Co. is not making face shields, as Gov. Reynolds asserted

MOLINE, Ill. -- Deere & Co. is not producing face shields in plants across Iowa, as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asserted in a press conference Monday.

Reynolds said Iowa's private sector manufacturers were "stepping up" with offers to make or donate personal protection equipment for hospitals and first responders.

She said several were gearing up to make face shields, and "John Deere was making face shields at its plants across Iowa."

Deere & Co. is exploring opportunities to produce face shields, but, as of Monday, was not doing so yet, according to company officials.

The Moline, Ill.-based manufacturer said it has donated personal protective equipment to support local hospitals and first responders battling COVID-19.

