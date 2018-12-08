MOLINE, Ill. — The retirement of a senior manager who worked with Deere & Co. for 38 years has led to leadership changes at the Moline-based company.
Jean Gilles serves as the senior vice president of power systems, worldwide parts services, advanced technology and engineering, plus global supply management and logistics. He’ll retire Jan. 11, the company announced in a news release Monday.
Due to his retirement, officials said Deere is realigning the responsibilities of several company leaders.
The release listed the following changes:
- Jim Field, president of the Construction and Forestry division, will assume additional responsibility for the John Deere Power Systems organization.
- Marc Howze, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, will play a larger role in global supply management and logistics, worldwide parts services and aviation.
- Mary Jones, senior vice president and general counsel, will assume responsibility for worldwide public affairs.
- Mark von Pentz, a president of Deere’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division, will take on more responsibility for advanced technology and engineering.
