MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. on Tuesday announced changes to its leadership team in response to the planned retirement of a member of senior management later this year.

The following changes are effective Nov. 15:

  • Max A. Guinn, 60, will retire as president, Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division.
  • James M. Field, 55, is appointed president, Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division.
  • John C. May, 49, is appointed president, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division-Global Harvesting and Turf Platforms, Ag Solutions, Americas and Australia.
  • Mark von Pentz, 55, is appointment president, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, Global Tractor and Hay & Forage Platforms, Europe, CIS, Asia, Africa.
  • Raj Kalathur, 50, is appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief information officer.

