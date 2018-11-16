DECORAH — Quillin’s Quality Foods in Decorah is closing.
According to owner Mike Quillin of La Crosse, the building Quillin’s occupies at 915 Short St. is under contract to be sold and the business will not be able to work out a lease agreement with the new owners, Kent and Marla Klocke of Decorah.
The Klockes said they are currently working with GLD Commercial Real Estate Advisors of Cedar Rapids to rent or sell the building.
Quillin said the store has no options for relocating in Decorah. Quillin’s will be open as usual through Thanksgiving. Beginning Friday, the store will reduce its inventory for final sale. The business must be out of the building by early January, Quillin said.
“Decorah has been very good to us. It’s an unfortunate situation. A lot of employees have been here for a long time,” Quillin said.
He added the Klockes had nothing to do with the decision to close.
Quillin said attempts would be made to find the Decorah employees jobs in other stores in the Quillin’s chain. There are 10 other Quillin’s located in Northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
The Klocke family had been in the grocery business in Decorah for more than 50 years operating K&S Foods, established by Marvin Klocke in 1951, before Quillin’s purchased the business in 2004.
“As many would agree, Decorah is a great place to live, work and play. It is a very vibrant and desirable community to be a part of. We are grateful to the employees who have been in the grocery industry for many years and wish them nothing but the very best always,” Marla Klocke said.
She said Decorah has been fortunate to have positive growth and redevelopment on the city’s southwest side of town.
“There is a long list of exciting projects in the past months that have contributed to new and renovated businesses. KAR Auto Group and Marriott’s Fairfield Inn and Suites is a beautiful addition to this side of town. Country Inn & Suites completed an addition and renovation of their facility. Culver’s completed a beautiful renovation to their facility.
“The box culvert under Highway 52 will soon become a central hub for Trout Run Trail’s connection to the Prairie Farmer Trail and will see increased usage. Neighborhood Home Furniture has opened another store in Decorah. The Iowa DOT made significant improvements to the Highway 9 and Highway 52 intersection. Gossling Woodworks & Wildberry Winery have joined this busy area of town with new store fronts,” Klocke said.
The 25,000-square-foot building is for rent or sale after Quillin’s vacates the property, Klocke said.
She said anyone with questions or interest in the building, should call Ryan Fitzpatrick of GLD Commercial at 431-1898.
