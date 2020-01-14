David Adams named general manager at The Courier
0 comments
breaking top story

David Adams named general manager at The Courier

  • 0
011420bp-adams-david

David Adams

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of The Courier, announced Tuesday that David Adams has been named general manager and vice president of sales of Courier Communications.

Adams succeeds Roy Biondi, who left the company in November 2019.

“David is a proven executive with a wealth of experience in our industry,” said Chris White, Lee vice president and group publisher. “He brings a strong background in digital media, which is vital as our company continues its digital transformation.”

Prior to joining The Courier, Adams was a regional president and vice president of sales for GateHouse Media’s Illinois Communities, overseeing sales for 40 print publications, 27 websites and a number of digital advertising solutions platforms. His career also includes vice president of sales and marketing for Gannett’s Missouri and Arkansas region, director of local and digital sales for KOLD, the CBS affiliate in Tucson, Ariz., and director of digital Sales for AT&T’s midwest region.

"I am very excited about this opportunity with Lee Enterprises and The Courier, and look forward to getting to know and work with the staff here,” Adams said. “Waterloo and Cedar Falls are great communities, and my family and I look forward to becoming a part of them."

Adams has been active with The United Way since 2008 and is an avid supporter of youth athletics.

He and his wife, Stephanie, have five children. Adams holds an MBA from the University of West Florida.

Our memorable stories of 2019.

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News