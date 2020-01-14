David Adams named general manager at The Courier

WATERLOO — Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of The Courier, announced Tuesday that David Adams has been named general manager and vice president of sales of Courier Communications.

Adams succeeds Roy Biondi, who left the company in November 2019.

“David is a proven executive with a wealth of experience in our industry,” said Chris White, Lee vice president and group publisher. “He brings a strong background in digital media, which is vital as our company continues its digital transformation.”

Prior to joining The Courier, Adams was a regional president and vice president of sales for GateHouse Media’s Illinois Communities, overseeing sales for 40 print publications, 27 websites and a number of digital advertising solutions platforms. His career also includes vice president of sales and marketing for Gannett’s Missouri and Arkansas region, director of local and digital sales for KOLD, the CBS affiliate in Tucson, Ariz., and director of digital Sales for AT&T’s midwest region.

"I am very excited about this opportunity with Lee Enterprises and The Courier, and look forward to getting to know and work with the staff here,” Adams said. “Waterloo and Cedar Falls are great communities, and my family and I look forward to becoming a part of them."