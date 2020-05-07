Dakota City, Neb., Tyson plant will reopen

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant at Dakota City will resume limited production Thursday, the company reported on Wednesday evening.
The plant was idled at the end of last week as its workers were tested for the novel coronavirus and the facility deep-cleaned. The company had initially planned for a four-day shutdown, but by Monday Tyson had decided to delay the re-opening as it awaited the results of the COVID-19 tests.
"We’ve completed processing of test results and will be resuming limited operations of our Dakota City beef plant on Thursday. During the pause in production we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility," company spokeswoman Liz Croston said in a statement Wednesday.
"All team members returning to work at our facilities have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work," Croston said. "We have implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure our efforts meet or exceed local, state and federal guidelines."
The company has yet to disclose how many of its 4,300 workers have tested positive for the virus. As of April 30, 669 of the plant's workers had tested positive, a source familiar with the matter told The Journal. At least three of the plant's workers have succumbed to the virus.
The company noted it has adopted a number of measures to protect the health and safety of workers including:
-- Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walkthrough temperature scanners.
-- Conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath.
-- Supplying facial coverings and mandating workers wear them.
-- Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible, and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as workers enter the facility.
-- Designating monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing.
-- Relaxing the attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they're sick and eliminating the waiting period for eligibility on short-term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.
Several meatpacking plants have been shuttered in recent weeks as they struggled to control COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. The Tyson plant at Waterloo, Iowa, re-opened Wednesday. It was closed down April 22, and some 444 of its workers contracted the virus.
The Smithfield pork plant at Sioux Falls also began the process of re-opening this week. The Virginia-based company moved to close the plant April 12 after the virus was detected in hundreds of its workers.
The Associated Press and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed reporting.
