WATERLOO — Cyd McHone has been named executive director of the Job Foundation.
The Job Foundation’s vision is “All Children Achieving Financial Success,” and began 12 years ago teaching financial asset building and leadership development while providing mentoring and academic support to students experiencing low household incomes in the Cedar Valley.
McHone will assume her new role on Monday. She was with the Grout Museum District for 21 years, serving as development director there for the past 11 years.
McHone is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in public administration. Though she is new to the role of Job Foundation executive director, she is not new to the organization. McHone has served on the board of directors for the Job Foundation for the past eight years.
“It will be an honor to be the administrative leader that ensures the organization continues its great work,” she said in a press release.
Job Foundation founder Jennifer Brost said McHone is “the perfect person to lead us into our next phase of growth. I’ve been calling on Cyd for advice and guidance as she served as a Job board member for more than eight years.”
For more info about the organization and ways you can support it, go to www.thejobfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.