CVStrong joins with Grow Cedar Valley for Poppe concert

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley’s own “American Idol” Maddie Poppe will perform a free live concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in support of area small businesses, presented by Grow Cedar Valley and #CedarValleyStrong.
The Clarksville native’s concert will be livestreamed on Live the Valley’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and the Cedar Valley Strong Facebook page. There will be multiple giveaways during the concert.
“We are appreciative that Grow Cedar Valley wanted us involved in this virtual concert. Ultimately, it’s all about supporting small business,” said Heath Wilken, owner of Cedar Falls Laser Engraving LLC, and a Clarksville native, as well.
Pope is expected to perform several new song releases, including songs from her “Whirlwind” album, and engage with the online audience.
Together with Danny Laudick from Red Cedar, Wilken started the Cedar Valley Strong movement in mid-March in response to small businesses being hit hard by COVID-19 closures. The goal has been to support support locally owned businesses by selling gift cards through the website www.cedarvallystrong.com and putting cash flow back in the hands of businesses.
Wilken has been impressed with the level of public support. “Business owners like it, and we see through social media that people care about the businesses they frequent and the people behind those businesses,” he said.
Cedar Valley Strong also has crowd-sourced funds for “The Great Cedar Valley Gift Certificate Sale,” beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Customers will receive a $5 discount off every $25 gift certificate they purchase while supplies last, Wilken said. Consumers will find certificates for food and beverage, entertainment, health and wellness, retail, professional services and more.
“Crowd-sourcing has blown me away. We raised close to $2,000 in the last 24 hours -- just regular folks stepping up to help out small businesses. We’re taking those funds and leveraging them to sell the certificates.”
In addition, Cedar Valley Strong is giving away $4,000 of locally purchased products in Booster Boxes shown on the website and Facebook page.
