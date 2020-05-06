CVStrong joins with Grow Cedar Valley for Poppe concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley’s own “American Idol” Maddie Poppe will perform a free live concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in support of area small businesses, presented by Grow Cedar Valley and #CedarValleyStrong.

The Clarksville native’s concert will be livestreamed on Live the Valley’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and the Cedar Valley Strong Facebook page. There will be multiple giveaways during the concert.

“We are appreciative that Grow Cedar Valley wanted us involved in this virtual concert. Ultimately, it’s all about supporting small business,” said Heath Wilken, owner of Cedar Falls Laser Engraving LLC, and a Clarksville native, as well.

Pope is expected to perform several new song releases, including songs from her “Whirlwind” album, and engage with the online audience.

Together with Danny Laudick from Red Cedar, Wilken started the Cedar Valley Strong movement in mid-March in response to small businesses being hit hard by COVID-19 closures. The goal has been to support support locally owned businesses by selling gift cards through the website www.cedarvallystrong.com and putting cash flow back in the hands of businesses.