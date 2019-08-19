OSAGE — Rookie’s Custom Apparel in Osage has a new name and a new co-owner, who is launching her own clothing line.
The silk-screen printing operation at 729 Main St. is now called Freedom Custom Apparel.
Reniah Mobley signed on as the co-owner of the business earlier this year.
Brad Gentz started the business in 2010. He’s also a mail carrier for the Osage Post Office.
Mobley, who has family ties in Osage and used to spend the summers there growing up, moved from Colorado to Osage 11 months ago.
After moving to town she began dating Gentz, who was trying to decide if he should sell Rookie’s.
“I was in the position where I could buy in,” Mobley said.
The main emphasis of the business is still taking and fulfilling orders for custom-designed T-shirts, sweatshirts, Koozies and other items, but Mobley is starting her own clothing line called Free2Be.
She will be creating her own shirts with her Free2Be logo which can be purchased in-store or online.
Mobley said the word “freedom” has lots of different meanings, including “having the freedom to be who you authentically are.”
She said this process is like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, so she included a butterfly in the Free2Be logo.
Butterflies are also part of the decor of the remodeled interior of Freedom Custom Apparel.
She said she’s hoping to put her Free2Be logo on “pretty much anything you can print.”
Some plain shirts are now available for sale inside the shop for purchase.
The display along one wall doesn’t include just basic men’s T-shirts. There’s lots of different colors, textures and styles, including soft tank tops in pastel shades.
“I wanted to create a touchable sample wall,” Mobley said.
She’s also creating a dressing room space where customers can try on the shirts before having the Free2Be logo printed on them.
Mobley also plans to sell shirts with the Free2Be logo already on them.
She said she hasn’t been able to concentrate on her design work until recently because she and Gentz have been so busy with screen printing orders.
Mobley, who was in the window washing business for 20 years, said the screen printing process is new to her, but she finds it fascinating.
Mobley, whose parents grew up in Osage, said she decided to move there after attending a wedding in town in July 2018.
Mobley said she was thrilled to be able to quickly buy a house in Osage and move there in September.
Mobley has three children ages 21, 14 and 13. Her oldest has moved away from home, but the younger ones live with her and began attending school in Osage last year.
Mobley said they sometimes come to the shop and help sort and count shirts.
She said she’s happy her kids “can be a part of it.”
Mobley said she’s frequently at the business, but it doesn’t have regular store hours. Those who want to stop in should make an appointment first by calling her at (308) 641-9127.w
