Curbtender expands into Nebraska

The company’s existing operation in Iowa will continue producing front loading, side loading, and automated side loading refuse trucks.

“With our expansion in Nebraska we have doubled our footprint but nearly tripled our output capacity. Having two locations allows us to establish several product-specific assembly lines and therefore create efficiencies we’ve never before seen,” Watje said.

Watje and his family moved to Nebraska in late 2019 to launch and oversee the new location. Meanwhile, company CEO Kevin Watje remains at the factory in Cedar Falls. The father-son duo has worked together in the waste industry since 2009.

Curbtender Inc. was formed in 2017 when the Watje family and a group of investors purchased the business of Wayne Engineering, a company with roots dating back more than 50 years.

The name “Curbtender” was formerly the moniker used for the company’s flagship model, an automated side loader which pioneered modern waste collection in the 1970s.

After purchasing the business of Wayne Engineering, the decision to use “Curbtender” as the company name was natural. All the company’s products “tend to the curb” as they keep streets and communities clean.

