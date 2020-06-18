CUNA Mutual Group Foundation makes $10,000 gift for COVID-19 relief

CFNEIA is seeking additional gifts to support the ongoing need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts can be made to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund to provide more grant opportunities for nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.

Donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs.

Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund.

Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs. CFNEIA encourages individuals to also donate to local nonprofits during this pandemic as the economic impact and increased need for services add financial stress to organizations providing Black Hawk County communities with crucial services.

For more information about the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, visit www.cfneia.org or contact CFNEIA at (319) 287-9106.