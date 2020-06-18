CUNA Mutual Group Foundation makes $10,000 gift for COVID-19 relief

WAVERLY -- CUNA Mutual Group Foundation has joined the cooperative effort to respond to Black Hawk County nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has contributed $10,000 to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA).
The fund was established by CFNEIA, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Cedar Valley United Way and the Guernsey Foundation to support nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, grants totaling $275,000 have been made from the fund supporting nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.
Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants.
CFNEIA is seeking additional gifts to support the ongoing need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts can be made to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund to provide more grant opportunities for nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.
Donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs.
Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund.
Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs. CFNEIA encourages individuals to also donate to local nonprofits during this pandemic as the economic impact and increased need for services add financial stress to organizations providing Black Hawk County communities with crucial services.
For more information about the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, visit www.cfneia.org or contact CFNEIA at (319) 287-9106.
