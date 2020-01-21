Credit union group pushing prize-linked savings accounts in Iowa

Iowa House and Senate study bills 62 and 1191 were introduced last year but didn’t advance. They would make a change to Chapter 99B of the code, governing raffles. The proposal would allow credit unions and banks to offer the accounts, but it was opposed last year by the Iowa Bankers Association.

“The bill’s alive again this session,” said Hupfer. “That’s something we hope we can move the needle on.”

A perennial priority of the league is maintaining the tax status of credit unions. Banks have long advocated for raising taxes on larger credit unions.

But Hupfer noted the varying tax treatment between the two institutions relates to “structural differences” rather than size – namely that credit unions are not-for-profit and owned by all their members. Legislators have told him they don’t expect an effort to make the change this year.

Another priority is a change in the dollar amount at which credit unions are required to secure, or pledge collateral, for public deposits from cities, counties or other political subdivisions of the state. Currently that’s required when the amount is in excess of federally insured limits, or $250,000.