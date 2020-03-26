Credit Union group launches relief fund

DES MOINES – The Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF) has launched a new Emergency Relief Fund to assist Iowans in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a major disruption to the state’s economy, the income of many Iowans and the health of small businesses across the state.
Ten credit unions, Affiliates Management Co. (holding company for the Iowa Credit Union League) and individual donors, have pledged $500,000 in lead gifts toward the establishment of the fund. These donations will provide support to individuals, small businesses, and state-wide relief efforts.
The lead donors are:
- GreenState Credit Union, $250,000
- Affiliates Management Co./Iowa Credit Union League, $100,000
- Veridian Credit Union, $50,000
- Dupaco Community Credit Union, $25,000
- Community 1st Community Credit Union, $15,000
- DuTrac Community Credit Union, $15,000
- Ascentra Credit Union, $10,000
- Collins Community Credit Union, $10,000
- Linn Area Credit Union, $10,000
- IH Mississippi Valley, $5,000
- Murray and Amy Williams, $5,000
- Affinity Credit Union, $2,500
- Personal/Other Contributions, $2,500
Applications and instructions on how to apply will be available April 1st at www.iowacreditunionfoundation.org/emergency-relief-fund.
If interested in donating to the Emergency Relief Fund, visit www.iowacreditunionfoundation.org. All gifts made through this donation portal will be used for Emergency Relief efforts in response to COVID-19. Should any dollars remain in this fund following the COVID-19 response efforts, they will be used for future disaster relief efforts for Iowans in need. Gifts of all sizes are welcome.
