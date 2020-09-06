CPM Roskamp appreciates employees' skills, work ethic

WATERLOO—Job-seekers who choose CPM Roskamp Champion tend to stick with the decision.
“The tenure of our employees averages 11.4 years,” explains Kyle Roed CPM Holdings Human Resources director. “One reason for this is that we invest in people. We look for talent and provide what’s necessary to build the skills, as opposed to trying to find someone with perfect skills.”
CPM’s 130-year history provides and vast diversity of business lines and products provides stability and security, says Ezequiel Villar. This has been especially true during this year’s public health crisis and civil unrest.
“I’m really proud of our company’s resilience, collaboration and dedication,” he says.
Pre-pandemic, CPM prided itself on use of technology and safety standards, says Roed. The crisis presented challenges to the company in terms of maintaining staffing levels to produce goods and services for a number of industries.
“Many of the products CPM produces are essential — things like medical masks and gowns, a lot of our agricultural tools, machinery and products and so on,” says Roed. “Every day, CPM employees are doing something that’s helping the world.”
The significance isn’t lost on employees.
“CPM is a company that truly cares about the success and life outside of work for each of its employees,” says Ethan Steiger. “They have taken a stand on social justice issues and sided on the correct side of history.”
CPM has come to rely on the manufacturing experience and skills and strong work ethic of the metro area’s workforce, says Roed.
“This is a company that places a high value on innovation and creativity,” he says. “For someone who enjoys that, CPM can be very fulfilling.”
CPM offers employees competitive compensation and benefits, generous paid time off, tuition assistance and both 401k and pension, Roed explains. Employees also can explore a variety of professional development opportunities.
“We have a really great mentoring program that’s especially helpful to people who come to us from non-manufacturing fields,” he notes. “Once employees get into the program, we pair them with mentors who are the pre-eminent experts in their fields. … Through these mentoring relationships, those employees gain experiences that can help them become high-demand professionals.”
Employees also say they appreciate the opportunities CPM offers to work for a global manufacturing leader. The company’s creates products and tools and services equipment for everything from agricultural enterprises to the fuel, food and bioenergy industries — and much more.
CPM’s origins lie in northern California. In 1883, a predecessor, San Francisco-based company manufactured grape presses, crushers and stemmers for emerging Napa Valley wineries.
By 1931, the company had branched out into pellet milling, instigating a new business name: California Pellet Mill, which was eventually shortened to CPM.
Mergers and acquisitions broadened product lines in ensuing decades, and new locations were added in the United States, Amsterdam and Singapore. The Waterloo site was added in 1987, when CPM acquired Roskamp Manufacturing. This was followed by additional U.S. sites as well as those in South America, China and Europe.
Today, CPM Holdings Inc. is a global company, with 26 locations in 11 countries and 3,000-plus customers.
Longevity, success and a global reputation combine to attract a talented workforce, says Roed.
To find new staff, CPM relies on regional recruiters, referrals from current employees and colleges and universities networking. He’s quick to tell prospective employees not to stereotype the company because it’s a global employer.
“This is not a rigid workplace with a conservative culture and lots of mandatory meetings,” Roed explains. In terms of corporate oversight, we’re pretty decentralized. Sites are fairly self-sufficient, and we use technology to stay connected at a high level. We definitely don’t sit in meetings all day.”
Ted Waitman, retired president and CEO, made Waterloo CPM’s company’s corporate headquarters. The location houses CPM’s product test lab. Customers travel here to view products and processes in action, says Roed.
Roskamp and Champion grain “flakers” are built at the site, too, as well as material grinding and preparation equipment for oilseed; animal feed; ethanol; conditioners and coolants; biomass; chemicals; waste recovery; and more.
