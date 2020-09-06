CPM Roskamp appreciates employees' skills, work ethic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—Job-seekers who choose CPM Roskamp Champion tend to stick with the decision.

“The tenure of our employees averages 11.4 years,” explains Kyle Roed CPM Holdings Human Resources director. “One reason for this is that we invest in people. We look for talent and provide what’s necessary to build the skills, as opposed to trying to find someone with perfect skills.”

CPM’s 130-year history provides and vast diversity of business lines and products provides stability and security, says Ezequiel Villar. This has been especially true during this year’s public health crisis and civil unrest.

“I’m really proud of our company’s resilience, collaboration and dedication,” he says.

Pre-pandemic, CPM prided itself on use of technology and safety standards, says Roed. The crisis presented challenges to the company in terms of maintaining staffing levels to produce goods and services for a number of industries.

“Many of the products CPM produces are essential — things like medical masks and gowns, a lot of our agricultural tools, machinery and products and so on,” says Roed. “Every day, CPM employees are doing something that’s helping the world.”

The significance isn’t lost on employees.