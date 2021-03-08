COVID-19 ANNIVERSARY: Business leaders praise, public health experts pan state’s pandemic response

“From the very beginning we felt the governor’s office was trying to weigh the businesses’ interests with public health,” Dunker said. “We were asking for financial assistance on March 18, the day after (Reynolds ordered many businesses closed), and the Iowa Economic Development Authority had a grant program out in 10 days. That’s unbelievable when you stop and think about it. …

“You look at that level of state cooperation, they were really committed to try to keep businesses surviving. … They went to the absolute brink of what their legislative limit was.”

Mike Ralston, president of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, said businesses across Iowa were comfortable adhering to Reynolds’ public health orders. Ralston said many took matters into their own hands once the pandemic hit Iowa by seeking out personal protective equipment and instituting safe public health practices.

“All the mitigation strategies that the state and county health departments talk about, folks put those in place and most of them still have them in place,” Ralston said.