WATERLOO – It’s official: Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare hospitals and clinics now carry the MercyOne brand.
Covenant Medical Center is now MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oelwein is now MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is now MercyOne.
The name changes are part of a brand initiative by Mercy Health Network, which officially changed its name today to MercyOne. Wheaton Franciscan Sisters transferred its Iowa operations in 2016 to Mercy Health Network, an Iowa-based care system based in Des Moines.
“It’s good it's finally happening so that we can move forward. We’ve been part of the MercyOne system for a few years, working with our fellow hospitals and seeing all the hard work going on behind the scenes, so we’re raring to go,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne’s Northeast Iowa region.
Many locations are celebrating the name change internally, he said, “We’re having a lot of fun with it. It’s exciting to be part of a unified and connected healthcare system. The brand holds us together, holds us accountable for shared practices and for providing the best medical care we can at all locations.”
Sartori Memorial Hospital will become MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, but the name change is pending approval from the Cedar Falls City Council later this month.
“Our transition to MercyOne allows us to be more recognizable to the people and communities we serve and celebrates the remarkable work of our teams across the state to build a better-connected system of care and services,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz in a prepared statement.
“The health of our patients and communities is at the center of the circle of all of our efforts,” he said.
With the new brand, MercyOne’s 18 owned and joint venture medical centers and hospitals, as well as more than 420 clinics and related care facilities, will modify their names and adopt the new logo. All 25 affiliated hospitals and facilities contracting with MercyOne for management support, statewide initiatives and strategic benefits will continue to retain their local governance and current names. The health care system generates more $3 billion in combined revenue and employs more than 20,000 people.
MercyOne introduced the new logo and brand campaign today. Dusenbery said exterior and internal signage and materials are to be phased-in over the few years. “We’ll be smart about our forms and other materials and use up the inventory we have, but you’ll see signage to be fully integrated into the unified brand,” he explained.
Officials said the new logo visually represents the “past, present and future of the health system and honors the deep connection the word ‘Mercy’ has with patients, colleagues and communities.” There is also a new tagline: “Your best life. Our one purpose.”
Also, a new television commercial introducing MercyOne will debut in many Iowa markets during Sunday’s Super Bowl telecast.
