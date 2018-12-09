WATERLOO — The Courier is seeking nominations for three separate 2019 Cedar Valley Business of the Year awards.
In March, the Courier will honor three Cedar Valley businesses with the following awards:
- Family Business of the Year — Business must be family-owned and operated.
- Woman-Owned Business of the Year — Business must be owned and operated by a woman or women.
- Diversity Business Award — Business must be owned and operated by a socially disadvantaged individual or individuals.
Nominees in each category must be located in the Cedar Valley and be in business for a year or more. Each entry must explain why the nominee is a standout in its category.
Nominations also are being accepted online at www.wcfcourier.com/businessesoftheyear.
Nomination deadline is Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.