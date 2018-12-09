Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Courier is seeking nominations for three separate 2019 Cedar Valley Business of the Year awards.

In March, the Courier will honor three Cedar Valley businesses with the following awards:

  • Family Business of the Year — Business must be family-owned and operated.
  • Woman-Owned Business of the Year — Business must be owned and operated by a woman or women.
  • Diversity Business Award — Business must be owned and operated by a socially disadvantaged individual or individuals.

Nominees in each category must be located in the Cedar Valley and be in business for a year or more. Each entry must explain why the nominee is a standout in its category.

Nominations also are being accepted online at www.wcfcourier.com/businessesoftheyear.

Nomination deadline is Friday.

