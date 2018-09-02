Unemployment rates in Cedar Valley communities range from 2.2 to 4 percent -- an average of roughly 3.1 percent overall.
This means those who seek new jobs have many choices; it’s an employee’s market.
According to Inc. magazine, job-seekers take these five things into account before accepting a job offer: salary and compensation; career growth opportunities; work-life balance; location/commute; company and culture.
Each 2018 Courier Employer of Choice honoree has addressed all of the above.
To meet the challenge, they all had to address the area’s low unemployment rates and other factors present in their particular industries that can make recruiting, engaging and retaining employees challenging.
In 2018, companies nationwide, including Courier honorees, grappled with regulatory, political and economic changes that impact their bottom lines. For some, forecasts indicate even tougher issues on the horizon.
Despite this, employee-nominators say their companies found ways to add even more value to competitive wages, flexible scheduling and work environments, excellent benefits packages, generous paid time off and wellness programs.
The 2018 group also is as diverse as ever, indicating the Cedar Valley offers a variety of employment opportunities: small to large companies; urban and rural settings; for-profits and not-for-profits; a few decades to nearly a century old; and individual, family, multinational and employee-ownership.
Several newcomers made the list as well as regulars and one marking its ninth time being honored. There are providers of various types of health care and lifestyle services along with manufacturers, financial professionals and public and commercial services.
Forbes magazine and Bloomberg note that to remain competitive in any industry, companies must differentiate themselves in recruiting. They also must must provide robust employment offers, and then remain attractive to employees well beyond the hiring process. Those that rise to the top in terms of employee engagement and loyalty regularly seek input and engage their staff in the life of the business.
In this section, you’ll learn about the 2018 Courier Employers of Choice whose employees say they work at places that do all this -- and more.
