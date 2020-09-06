Courier names 2020 Employers of Choice

“For many people for whom working from home means working alone, these have been daunting times,” he says. “The office is the only opportunity some people have to experience their social persona, and the pandemic meant they’ve missed that piece for an extended period.”

Prior to the pandemic, PDCM Insurance had three employees working remotely, from different states. The crisis forced the company to set staff to work from home.

“The leadership team at PDCM did not skip a beat in working quickly to address the need to keep employees safe while continuing to be able to meet the needs of our clients and provide them with the service they deserve,” says Tammy Acuff, a 30-year PDCM employee.

Cedar Falls Utilities worked hard to ensure everyone was able to continue working during the pandemic, says employee Audra Heineman. Those who couldn’t work remotely solicited feedback from employees to make them feel safe, comfortable and appreciated while continuing to work.

“I also had to stay home with my three young children and manage to work full time,” says Heineman. “Our general manager and top leaders were very flexible with me, knowing all the new demands I was encountering. (They) allowed me some flexibility with scheduling and continually verbalized their appreciation.”