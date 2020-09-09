Courier honors Employers of Choice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Local employers’ commitments to their staffs and their communities were honored Wednesday night at The Courier’s Employers of Choice awards ceremony.

Held at Bien VenU in Cedar Falls, the event celebrated those businesses large and small that offer a diversity of career options and that put people before profits.

Honorees include privately owned companies, nonprofits, newer ventures, and companies with 90-plus years in business:

Accel Group.

Advanced Heat Treat.

Bartels Lutheran Home.

CBE Companies.

Cedar Falls Utilities.

Cedar Valley Hospice.

CPM Roskamp Champion.

Community Bank & Trust.

Exceptional Persons Inc.

Friendship Village.

Grainger-Waterloo.

Hertz Farm Management Inc.

MercyOne.

Network Control.

Open Door Hospitality.

PDCM.

Peoples Clinic.

The VGM Group.

Veridian Credit Union.

Western Home Communities.

To read more about the honorees, go to WCFCourier.com

