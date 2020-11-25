Concerns over parking, green space, sidewalk stall Autumn Ridge finalization in Cedar Falls

He also noted Autumn Ridge’s new master plan did not include a lake with pedestrian trails as it had originally, and said the only green space in the development was private. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said a neighborhood park, accessible to the community, would be a good solution.

“A common, usable open space (would) enhance the livability of the community,” Atodaria said.

Autumn Ridge developer Dennis Happel with BNKD Real Estate said the subdivision’s lake was taken out of the plan “quite early,” due in large part to what he called “uncontrolled runoff” from farmland to the west.

He also said previous conversations with former city staffers indicated he wouldn’t have to extend the sidewalk himself, due to the parallel pedestrian trail across the street.

“We’re not opposed to putting the sidewalk in. However, we feel the city should be responsible from the fifth addition boundary down to Paddington,” Happel said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Happel also said putting in alleyways and changing the design would affect the price of the affordable housing he was trying to build, as well as take away from the backyards of the units.