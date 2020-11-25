Concerns over parking, green space, sidewalk stall Autumn Ridge finalization in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Neighbors and city staff expressed concerns with parking, green space, sidewalks and drainage issues in Autumn Ridge, while the developer countered he didn’t believe those issues should prevent him from finalizing the development.
Developers with BNKD Real Estate Development, which has been developing Autumn Ridge near Union Road and West First Street in western Cedar Falls since 2001, were looking to finalize the master plan for the subdivision as well as preliminary plats for their ninth and 10th additions of the subdivision.
But city planner J.D. Atodaria said staff wanted to bring a few issues to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday before it is approved.
The first issue is Autumn Ridge’s “excessive” paving and curb cuts in the proposed design of the final two additions, which Atodaria said would add to street congestion, won’t provide enough room for street parking and compromises “sidewalk continuity.”
“City staff does not believe such models are good planning practice,” Atodaria said, noting staff gave the developer “a number of suggestions” to improve it, such as garages behind the units accessible by alleyways.
City code also requires the developer to complete the sidewalk connection along Union Road past Paddington Drive, which hasn’t yet been done, Atodaria said.
He also noted Autumn Ridge’s new master plan did not include a lake with pedestrian trails as it had originally, and said the only green space in the development was private. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said a neighborhood park, accessible to the community, would be a good solution.
“A common, usable open space (would) enhance the livability of the community,” Atodaria said.
Autumn Ridge developer Dennis Happel with BNKD Real Estate said the subdivision’s lake was taken out of the plan “quite early,” due in large part to what he called “uncontrolled runoff” from farmland to the west.
He also said previous conversations with former city staffers indicated he wouldn’t have to extend the sidewalk himself, due to the parallel pedestrian trail across the street.
“We’re not opposed to putting the sidewalk in. However, we feel the city should be responsible from the fifth addition boundary down to Paddington,” Happel said.
Happel also said putting in alleyways and changing the design would affect the price of the affordable housing he was trying to build, as well as take away from the backyards of the units.
“The on-street parking really isn’t an issue. We don’t believe the parking presents any kind of a problem,” he said.
Jesse Meehan, who lives along nearby Berry Hill Road, said he was worried about increased drainage issues.
“We have some people on our street now who can’t refinance their house without getting flood insurance, which is going to affect our property values,” Meehan said.
Doug Stanford, president of the Fieldstone Homeowners Association, said his board was also concerned about the increased housing density of the development’s proposed ninth and 10th additions, which would add 96 new units to the area.
“We already have problems with congestion and speeding,” Stanford said. “Is it time to consider some changes in Union Road to allow for better traffic flow?”
Happel countered that drainage plans all passed muster with the city, which engineer Matt Tolan confirmed, and said Union Road traffic was in the city’s hands.
Commission members mostly agreed Happel would need to build the sidewalk and provide the green space as city staff had suggested. But they were divided on the parking issue.
“I am concerned about all the driveways and the paving and the proximity of those,” said commissioner Lea Ann Saul. “It does seem like a ton of pavement.”
Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard said solutions suggested by staff included units sharing driveways.
“There can be some creative solutions to these issues,” she said.
