WATERLOO — A company that provides shipping containers to local manufacturers is planning a major expansion in the Northeast Industrial Park.
Con-Trol is seeking site plan approval to develop up to 417,000 square feet of warehouse, office and maintenance buildings on roughly 55 acres of former farmland west of the existing park.
A division of Matcon with six locations nationwide, Con-Trol currently occupies a 69,000-square-foot building at 2425 GT Drive in the Northeast Industrial Park and provides container systems primarily for John Deere suppliers.
Company officials did not return calls for comment. But documents on file with the city’s Planning and Zoning Office show plans for a 204,000-square-foot office and warehouse to be developed initially and an option for another 213,000-square-feet in future phases.
“Con-Trol has been a great company out in that area,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “They’d been eyeballing a larger project out there, and they really stepped up their game once we got the land prepared.”
Anderson said he’s working on a development agreement which would provide incentives for the initial building and give Con-Trol options for the other lots on the site.
A public hearing on a site plan for the land between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission meeting in City Hall.
City officials began working on the industrial park expansion several years ago to create more large development lots and approved a $1 million contract with Peterson Contractors Inc. to grade the land. Sewer and water lines were also extended to the site.
The Waterloo Industrial Development Association had purchased the land as part of an overall plan to bring more businesses to the area.
Con-Trol has four Midwest locations, including Waterloo, Des Moines, East Moline, Ill., and Horicon, Wis., and projects in Dunn, N.C., and Grovetown, Ga. All are located near John Deere manufacturing facilities.
Matcon was operating in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park before moving to the Northeast Industrial Park in 1998. The current Con-Trol building was developed in 2006.
Planning documents indicate there has been some concerns raised by neighboring property owners about the increased truck traffic serving the facility, which would be accessed from Newell Street.
Approximately 120 trucks per day would be using the warehouse to and from the John Deere tractor assembly plant to the east. Six trucks would be coming from the west, and the company has been told those vehicles should utilize Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northeast Drive to avoid adding truck traffic on Newell west of the warehouse.
The city has applied for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant to improve Newell Street to the east of what would be a three-way stop at the Con-Trol entrance. The project would flatten Newell to improve site distances, add turning and acceleration lanes, and lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph.
