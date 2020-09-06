Compassionate mission taken to heart at Cedar Valley Hospice

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Hospice has faced significant changes and uncertainty this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic was accompanied by a 25 percent uptick in the need for CVH’s services, notes Executive Director Michaela Vandersee.
“We’re in a lot of homes,” she adds. “From March 15 (to early July), staff made 500 visits. They were as safe as they could possibly be, and no one tested (positive for COVID-19).”
All clinical staff remained out in the field, doing patient visits, adds Vandersee. As a result, COVID-19 safety guidelines meant those employees had to have personal protective equipment and other resources.
The pandemic caused hospice to temporarily bench its network of volunteers — a support system of roughly 400 people.
In the midst of the crisis, CVH proceeded with a planned move from Kimball Ridge Center in Waterloo, its office location of nearly 30 years. The move will not affect the nearby Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2001 Kimball Ave.
A temporary site at 6919 Chancellor Drive will serve as a temporary central office until mid-2021. It will, however, remain closed to the public for the time being, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The central office will be housed at the temporary location until mid-2021. Hospice’s new building is being built at the corner of San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo. It will house the Waterloo clinical teams, grief support center, Cedar AIDS Support System, simulation training center and operations teams. Additional locations are located in Grundy Center, Independence and Waverly.
The pandemic forced staff from all sites to work remotely. As staff and leadership navigated these challenges, they remained focused on patient and family care, says Amy Camarata.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, management took immediate action to keep employees and patients safe,” she adds. “Cedar Valley Hospice is dedicated to providing compassionate and loving care not only to their patients they serve in the community but also their employees. It all starts with making sure employees are well taken care of, so that they can provide that great care to our patients.”
Staff is well equipped to deal with change and uncertainty, says Vandersee. Many employees have been with the organization for more than a decade. She recently marked her 21st anniversary at hospice, and some employees will celebrate more than 30 years in 2020.
Delivering hospice care requires certain skills and abilities, says Michelle Walden, a 25-year CVH employee.
The organization provides end-of-life and palliative patient care and family services in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan and Grundy counties. In its 40-year history, it has impacted 20,000 terminally ill patients and families.
“The job can be difficult and sad at times,” explains Walden. “Staff are supported from all levels, from the executive team on down. … I feel that Cedar Valley Hospice is an extension to my family. Everyone genuinely cares about each other and wants each other to succeed and do well.”
Like Walden, many other hospice staff members have worked there for several years. They are used to seeing each other in person.
“Social distancing has created a new challenge for us, but we are finding ways to stay connected,” says Walden.
Vandersee’s team has maintained open communication via regular Zoom meetings. These provide updates and opportunities for employees to stay connected with each other.
The CVH Engagement Committee also has devised activities and other ways to combat potential feelings of isolation.
“They’ve done cool, fun stuff like sending gift certificates so everyone can have a cup of coffee together and handwritten cards,” says Vandersee. “We’ve played the ‘Who’s Behind the Mask’ game, where we guess who someone is. Some people have really gotten into it, wearing a disguise underneath the mask. Staff have really loved that game.”
Another favorite is daylong games of “Office BINGO.” Each hour, a new BINGO word goes out, with themes related to various aspects of CVH culture.
Meanwhile, wellness challenges connect employee and emphasize physical and emotional well-being. These focus on everything from exercise and drinking more water to closet-cleaning and reading. Staff members participate by sharing photos of themselves completing a challenge.
All CVH committees are employee-driven and emphasize things like patient and family care initiatives, hospice volunteers, staff development and community involvement.
“These committees get everybody’s ideas out in the open,” says Vandersee. “It’s important to listen and hear those ideas — really part of our mission and creating that opportunity ‘to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care.’”
Ann Wood appreciates that everyone at Cedar Valley Hospice takes this mission to heart. In her experience, everyone from receptionists to nurses to managers show love, kindness and consideration to others.
“While I have witnessed their superb care with my family and friends, I am sure of their excellence because I have worked (at CVH) for over 23 years,” she says. “They constantly want feedback, ask for input from persons who use their services … and provide excellent communication. They thank employees with calls, texts, notes.”
This year, Cedar Valley Hospice was among the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipients. The national award recognizes organizations for their ability to create an engaged workplace.
The honor reinforces what Jennifer Siech learned soon after she started working at hospice a decade ago.
“It’s truly a blessing when you can say your job is your passion,” says Siech. “We not only care for patients and families with compassion; we care for one another with that same respect.”
Vandersee believes all those who work at hospice have been intentional about creating this culture.
“That is the one thing about our culture that sets us apart,” she explains. “It’s that feeling … and philosophy of being part of something greater, in service to patients, families, volunteers and each other.”
