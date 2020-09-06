Compassionate mission taken to heart at Cedar Valley Hospice

The pandemic forced staff from all sites to work remotely. As staff and leadership navigated these challenges, they remained focused on patient and family care, says Amy Camarata.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, management took immediate action to keep employees and patients safe,” she adds. “Cedar Valley Hospice is dedicated to providing compassionate and loving care not only to their patients they serve in the community but also their employees. It all starts with making sure employees are well taken care of, so that they can provide that great care to our patients.”

Staff is well equipped to deal with change and uncertainty, says Vandersee. Many employees have been with the organization for more than a decade. She recently marked her 21st anniversary at hospice, and some employees will celebrate more than 30 years in 2020.

Delivering hospice care requires certain skills and abilities, says Michelle Walden, a 25-year CVH employee.

The organization provides end-of-life and palliative patient care and family services in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan and Grundy counties. In its 40-year history, it has impacted 20,000 terminally ill patients and families.