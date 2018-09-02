WATERLOO — Debbie Sebekow embraces the business model of her employer because it emphasizes cooperation, communication and coordinated care.
“Cedar Valley Medical Specialists is a family-oriented company,” she said.
She and her co-workers approach their work, patients and each other with compassion and understanding, added Sebekow, who works in CVMS administration offices.
“Our company takes great pride in helping patients and the families of all that we serve,” she said. “They really care about the welfare of patients and their families, who come to rely on them.”
Established in 1995, the founding CVMS physicians set out to provide independent, comprehensive, centralized administrative and practice management for health care professionals.
Their goal was to maintain individual, independent physician ownership while securing cost-effective professional business management. To that end, they pooled business services like transcription, information technology, transcription and records, accounts payable and receivable and more.
This model has allowed physicians, advanced practice and mid-level practitioners and support staff in a wide array of healthcare specialties to concentrate on patients and their care, said Connie Hix, CVMS human resources manager.
The success of the plan also spurred steady growth over two-plus decades, she added.
“Putting all that together under one roof allowed each physician to stay in their own office location,” Hix explained. “We have 52 physicians in more than 20 different specialties and offices all around the area.”
Today, CVMS remains 100 percent locally owned, which allows its health care providers to serve a higher number of patients at a wider variety of hospitals.
Physicians appreciate that their primary emphasis can be on health care, not office management.
“With Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, it’s always patients first,” said Dr. David Congdon. “I can focus on taking care of people, performing my surgeries and making sure my patients get better.”
The highly competitive market for health care employees and the metro area’s low unemployment rate can pose staffing challenges, said Hix. Prospective employees gravitate to CVMS because it offers flexibility and a competitive edge. This includes desirable clinic work hours and excellent compensation, health benefits, paid time off and an attractive retirement plans.
“I think a lot of our long-term employees appreciate benefits are very good within this area,” she explained. “For many, taking care of patients in the clinic setting and working with providers is an attractive option.”
Physicians and staff members note the appeal of working within a system that minimizes bureaucracy while prioritizing patient care.
“When we put the patient first, it helps the individual physicians within the group work to work together,” explained Dr. Kalyana Sundaram. “All (CVMS) structures ... are based on the principle that the patient comes first, developing as the corporation comes next and then the individual well-being (of physicians) is the last.”
The independent clinic approach provides broader career opportunities for staff members, said Erin Dalziel, CVMS risk manager.
“There’s a lot of room for growth and movement within our organization,” she explained. “This can be with or sometimes without a medical background.”
