WATERLOO -- The Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and a new partner are gearing up for impending sporting contest wagering.
William Hill US announced Tuesday it will operate the sports book at the Waterloo casino once state regulators finalize rules for the new gambling option approved during the last session of the Iowa Legislature.
One of the country's largest sports betting firms, William Hill US also will run the sports book at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. Both casinos are owned by Eldorado Resorts.
“We are thrilled to build on our already extensive relationship with Eldorado Resorts as the sports betting industry continues to gain momentum," David Grolman, president of retail operations for William Hill US, said in a news release.
"As a growth-fueled company, they have taken monumental steps to become leaders in the gaming industry,” Grolman added. "These two Iowa destinations will offer sports fans amazing new opportunities to enjoy the games and teams they love in new and exciting settings.”
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission held a public hearing earlier this month on its draft rules for gambling on professional and college sporting events and fantasy sports sites.
Approval of those rules is tentatively slated for a special July 30 IRGC meeting, which could allow the sports books to begin next month in time for the pro and college football seasons.
The Isle received an OK to begin remodeling a portion of its gaming floor, which once housed slots and electronic games, to accommodate the sports book.
You have free articles remaining.
The William Hill Sports Book will feature eight 65-inch odds boards, 15 55-inch viewing screens, and both standard tables and high-top tables for guests watching games.
"It should be a very lively environment, especially during big sporting events," said Jill Mejia, director of marketing options at The Isle.
Mejia said more information about the sports betting arrangement will be announced as the start date nears.
Iowa this year legalized betting not only on pro and college athletics, but also on daily fantasy sports sites. The law does not allow in-game batting on in-state college teams, such as the University of Northern Iowa Panthers, or on the individual performance of players on those teams.
The law does allow bettors to set up a registration and deposit money into an account at a state-licensed casino, which would then allow them to place bets online and on mobile devices from anywhere in the state.
William Hill PLC is an international gaming company founded in the United Kingdom in 1934 and currently employing more than 16,000 people. It started William Hill US in 2012, which the company claims to be the largest sports betting business in the U.S.
William Hill US operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada. William Hill is a licensed sports betting provider in numerous casinos in Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.