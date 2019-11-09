{{featured_button_text}}
Grainger Foundation donated to the East High African-American Males Achieving Success program.

 

WATERLOO — African-American Males Achieving Success (AAMAS) at East High School received a check for $2,500 from the Grainger Foundation through the Waterloo Schools Foundation.

The independent, private foundation chose the group at East when team members at W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Waterloo location recommended the donation.

