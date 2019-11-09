WATERLOO — African-American Males Achieving Success (AAMAS) at East High School received a check for $2,500 from the Grainger Foundation through the Waterloo Schools Foundation.
The independent, private foundation chose the group at East when team members at W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Waterloo location recommended the donation.
