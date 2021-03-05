Community Main Street volunteers, businesses drive efforts in downtown Cedar Falls

Our marketing approach was now targeted around how YOU could still support these small businesses. We asked you to shop online, pick up curbside, order take-out and buy gift certificates, and you did. You showed up and supported local.

We began to look at all of our events through a different lens, thinking outside the box and trying to figure out how to still provide something for the community while being safe. Our Movies Under the Moon group of partners did just that. Outside the box meant we went old school and provided a drive-in theater at the University of Northern Iowa.

Thanks to our partners the Gallagher Bluedorn and the Hearst Center, not to mention the amazing sponsors of this event, we were able to do something positive in the middle of a global pandemic. Who doesn’t want to watch “Field of Dreams” under the stars on the comfort of your own tailgate? You showed up, with carloads of eager faces, when we all needed it the most. Who knew an empty parking lot would make everything seem more normal for just a little while on a Friday night in the summer of 2020?