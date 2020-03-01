Community Main Street events draw crowds to downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Whether you’ve watched a movie in Overman Park, gone trick-or-treating on Main Street or awaited Santa’s annual arrival in downtown Cedar Falls, you have the staff and volunteers of Cedar Falls Community Main Street to thank for the experience.
Carol Lilly has been with the nonprofit organization since 2008 and became its director in 2011. She can rattle off the accomplishments of each of the events like a proud mother.
The most popular and well-attended of Community Main Street’s events is Holiday Hoopla, a weeks-long celebration that kicks off the Friday after Thanksgiving and marks Santa’s arrival for the holiday season.
“A low estimate would be 6,000,” she said of attendance. “If the weather is good, it’s wall-to-wall people.”
The longest running event is trick-or-treating in the downtown district. It predates Community Main Street itself, which was formed more than 30 years ago.
“We always have a good turnout for Jingle and Mingle, as well,” Lilly said. “It kicks off the first Thursday in December. It is a longstanding event. It was going on before Holiday Hoopla existed.
“We work on the bigger events year ‘round,” Lilly said. “It takes eight to nine months of active planning.”
“We try to have a specific goal, specific objectives. Our events are purposeful and well thought out.”
For example, Show and Shine, which lines the Parkade with classic cars, was born after some Main Street retail stores began having Sunday hours.
“It is the first event we’ve held on a Sunday,” Lilly said. “We just try to get people downtown.
“We want to expose people to the businesses day in and day out. And we invite other organizations to hold events downtown. We want the downtown to be the place to go.”
The organization is working on launching a new downtown event.
“We are actually pulling together a group now with the intent of creating a new event,” Lilly said. “Something new, something exciting to keep the community engaged. We are in the brainstorming stage. We’ll see what happens.”
Though Lilly is often consumed with committees and event planning, she makes time to attend as well. One of her most memorable was last year’s Holiday Hoopla.
“It was rainy, and we were debating on what to do. We ended up going ahead with the whole stage show. I remember looking out at the crowd and all the people who showed up. It was an amazing site to see how beloved that event has become.”
Lilly is the first to admit Community Main Street does not pull off these events on its own.
“It takes a lot of support from the city for things to run smoothly, whether it’s public works or the police department. We work very closely with the city.”
Another resource for Community Main Street is the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.
The two organizations used to share office space.
“We’ve been very intentional about keeping connected,” said Kim Manning, who heads the bureau. “Carol (Lilly) is on my board and I am on her board. We help each other.”
“They put a lot of time and energy into planning events,” Manning said. “It takes a lot of resources, and we can come in to help.
“Their events require local participation to be successful, but also visitors from out of the area. We tackle the out-of-town promotion.
“We also make $60,000 in marketing grants available to nonprofit organizations that bring people into the community. Artapalooza and Fondo Fest are regular applicants.”
Kim Bear is Community Main Street’s events and promotions coordinator. She handles online promotion and social media and supports the organization’s volunteers.
“We learn something from every single event,” Bear said. “I send myself an email of what worked, what didn’t work and how we can improve for next year. The community changes over time, and we need to adapt. We are constantly changing and evolving.”
Bear doesn’t hesitate when asked about her favorite event.
“My absolute favorite was Dinner Down Main,” she said. “Picture a wedding reception going down the middle of the street.”
The 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street were closed down for the event, which marked Community Main Street’s 30th anniversary.
“It was so collaborative. Every downtown restaurant provided a portion of the meal,” Bear said. “The volunteers decorated. It was so cool to see all the entities come together.”
Lilly and Bear agree that Community Main Street’s most crucial asset is its volunteers.
“Community Main Street’s volunteers number in the thousands over the course of the year,” Lilly said. “Volunteer subcommittees help plan and execute our events and they always try to add something new to keep it fresh or add a different twist.”
“For every single event, there is a committee of volunteers,” Bear said. “I am their support. I fulfill their ideas. We couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers.”
Cinde Haskins has been volunteering with Community Main Street for five years. In fact, the organization named her Volunteer of the Year last year.
She works mostly on the Holiday Hoopla stage show and everything it entails, from the sound system to contacting the acts.
But she will work wherever she is needed, whether it’s judging Christmas windows, reading letters to Santa or helping troubleshoot how to make realistic artificial snow.
“It takes a lot of work, so we try to spread it out,” Haskins said. “Everyone pitches in. And the downtown businesses do so much to help.”
Haskins said coming up with how Santa is going to make his entrance each year is a big challenge.
“But we have some very creative people who can envision all kinds of things.”
A vision is one thing, but building it is another, Haskins said.
“Building and decorating start in January,” Haskins said. “We put a lot of thought into it.
In 2018, Santa arrived encased in a snow globe.
“We didn’t know how we were going to pull that off,” Haskins said.
“Most of the event got rained out that year, but people still came out and the snow globe was a big hit.”
After five years, there is one experience that stands out to her.
“I was reading a letter to Santa Claus that a little boy had dropped off. He asked for a couple of things and included a nickel in the envelope. He said it was for reindeer food because he knew how hard Santa worked each year. That just warmed my heart.”