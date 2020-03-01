Community Main Street events draw crowds to downtown Cedar Falls

“We try to have a specific goal, specific objectives. Our events are purposeful and well thought out.”

For example, Show and Shine, which lines the Parkade with classic cars, was born after some Main Street retail stores began having Sunday hours.

“It is the first event we’ve held on a Sunday,” Lilly said. “We just try to get people downtown.

“We want to expose people to the businesses day in and day out. And we invite other organizations to hold events downtown. We want the downtown to be the place to go.”

The organization is working on launching a new downtown event.

“We are actually pulling together a group now with the intent of creating a new event,” Lilly said. “Something new, something exciting to keep the community engaged. We are in the brainstorming stage. We’ll see what happens.”

Though Lilly is often consumed with committees and event planning, she makes time to attend as well. One of her most memorable was last year’s Holiday Hoopla.